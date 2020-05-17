LAWRENCEBURG — Private services will be held for Linda Khoury, 40, spouse of Samantha K. Phillips Khoury. Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Khoury died Thursday at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.  

 
 
 
