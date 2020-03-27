Public services for Linda Kidd, 75, will be at a later date. Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Louisville — Preston Highway, is entrusted with arrangements. Linda died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Kidd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

