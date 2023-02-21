A Celebration of Life for Linda King, 80, will be 2-5 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Choateville Ruritan Club. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. King died Feb. 15.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda King as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

