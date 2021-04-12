Linda Lue Kjeseth, wife of Lee A. Kjeseth, passed away on April 10, 2021.

Linda was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on May 2, 1944, and was a member of the Bald Knob Community during her youth. She was raised by her grandmother, Lillie M. Butler and mother, Carrie Butler Hamilton.

Linda was the mother of Lynn, Paula, and Troy Jamison and widow of Nevil T. Jamison.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Kjeseth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription