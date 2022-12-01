Linda Lou Temple Rogers, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Junie Temple officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Linda Lou Rogers

Linda was born in Shelbyville, Kentucky, on March 27, 1943, to the late Chester Temple and Bertha Guy Temple. She retired after spending a lifetime in the food service industry. Linda loved taking care of her two beloved puppies, Kacie and Gracie.

