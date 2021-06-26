Services for Linda Louise Brown Popp, 75, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church, followed by burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Popp died Friday.

