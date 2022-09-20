Linda Lowe Hamel, 88, of Frankfort, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Hamel obit.jpg

Linda Lowe Hamel

Born January 25, 1934, in Harrison County to the late Lorie Ellis and Lucy Holland Lowe, she was a U.S. Air Force veteran, a retired employee of the State of Kentucky, a member of the First Christian Church of Frankfort and an honorable Kentucky Colonel. Linda enjoyed researching her family genealogy, going to yard sales, gardening and, most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Hamel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription