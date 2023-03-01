Considerable cloudiness. High 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Linda (Luce) Combs Tincher, 75 passed away peacefully on February 24, 2023, at home. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, March 4, 2023. A graveside service will follow at 12:15 p.m. at Frankfort Cemetery.
Linda was born on November 29, 1947, in a little community in Perry County, Kentucky, called Happy to the late Curby and Eva Lee Plowman Combs. She was a 1965 graduate of Dilce Combs Memorial High School and attended Midway College. After college, Linda met her husband, the late Don Tincher and they were married on November 10, 1973.
Together they happily raised their three sons and watched their family grow until Don’s passing in November of 1995. Linda retired from the Kentucky Department of Parks in 1996 with 27 years of service. Following retirement, Linda cared for the elderly in her home, providing each person that lived with her the dignity and grace that each of them deserved until their journey on earth ended.
Linda loved all things outdoors, whether it was sitting in her swing with a hot cup of coffee watching the birds or working in her yard tending to her flowers and trees. Linda taught her granddaughters, Maddie and Macey, at a very young age all about blue birds and how to recognize what type a bird was by the song that they sang.
An avid UK basketball fan, she taught her grandson Dylan how to love and respect the game and how to fill out the brackets during their favorite time of year: March Madness. She was a fantastic cook and took great pride in her meals and enjoyed watching her family eat them. Most of all, Linda was known for her infectious boisterous laugh, big smile, generosity and unwavering kindness to all.
She is survived by her sons, Duane Tincher (Mary), Scott Tincher and Jason Tincher. She was known as Gigi by her grandchildren, Nicole Tincher Mitchell (Dustin), Dylan Tincher, Macey Tincher and Madison Tincher; and her precious great-grandchildren, Genesis Tincher and Parker Mitchell. Her brother, Doug Combs; and sister, Wanda (Boug) Combs Moore. Many beloved nieces and nephews, her best friends of 50 years, Josie Humphrey; and her daughters, Stacey and Shannon; special friend, Nan Alimonos; and daughter-in-laws, Beth Tincher and Nickie Wright.
In addition to her husband and parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother Ronald Lee Combs and sister Sue Combs Carroll.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Bluegrass in Linda’s memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
