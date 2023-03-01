Linda (Luce) Combs Tincher, 75 passed away peacefully on February 24, 2023, at home. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, March 4, 2023. A graveside service will follow at 12:15 p.m. at Frankfort Cemetery.

Linda (Luce) Combs Tincher

Linda was born on November 29, 1947, in a little community in Perry County, Kentucky, called Happy to the late Curby and Eva Lee Plowman Combs. She was a 1965 graduate of Dilce Combs Memorial High School and attended Midway College. After college, Linda met her husband, the late Don Tincher and they were married on November 10, 1973.

