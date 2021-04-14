Linda Lue (Kirkpatrick) Kjeseth passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, at age 76. She was born May 2, 1944, at Frankfort, Kentucky. Linda was the daughter of Carrie Frances (Butler) and Alex Hamilton.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Lee A. Kjeseth. She was the widow of Nevil Thomas Jamison, and is survived by their children, daughter, Lynn Ann (Dale) Ellis of Lawrenceburg, Troy Allen Jamison of Frankfort, and Paula Yvonne (James) Coss of Morehead; grandchildren, Adam (Keeley Howard), Emily and Dylan Jamison, Matthew (Alyssa), David, Aaron, Kristen Holland, and Lily Jamison; great-grandchildren, Brendon Jamison, Ryker, Raelynn and R. J. McDonald, Eli McCullum, Grayson Devin, and Chase Holland; sister, Faye H. (Peter) Oeltgen, Frankfort; and brother, Alex (Angela) Hamilton, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Gage Moore Holland. Linda was a graduate of Franklin County High School and retired from the Kentucky Department of Human Resources after 28 years of service.
Her family was the focus of her life. Linda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and daughter. She had many talents including her love of music, she played the piano and organ from youth.
She was an avid storyteller, with a wonderful wit, and made everyone light up with laughter. She loved nature and living in the country.
Throughout her life she was concerned with the welfare of animals, and she adored her dogs, Peyton, and Jesse. She loved her Savior Jesus Christ and lived her life by example.
She will be missed by her family and all who knew her.
A private memorial will be held later. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Antioch Church, 307 Harviland Road, P.O. Box 1457, Frankfort, KY 40601. Condolences may be shared via online at www.harrodbrothers.com.
