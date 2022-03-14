Services for Linda Maggard Burton, 71, will be 1 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Capital Church of God, 600 Schenkel Lane. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Burton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

