Services for Linda McIntosh, 77, wife of Nelson McIntosh, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Jude. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. McIntosh died Sunday.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- William Holland: Prayers and appreciation for first responders
- Thorns winless in Challenge Cup after 0-0 draw with Reign
- Chargers safety Teamer suspended first 4 games of season
- No Corey Crawford as Blackhawks begin practicing again
- Ready to fight, Herring knocked out by virus again
- USA Swimming adds meet in Southern California to pro series
- California shuts bars, indoor dining and most gyms, churches
- United concedes late goal to draw, still outside EPL top 4
Most Popular
Articles
- Triggerman in Jared Banta murder sentenced to 25 years
- Franklin County School Board votes to start school on Aug. 26
- Franklin Circuit Court indictments (July 7)
- Waldrop resigns from Downtown Frankfort Inc.
- Letter: Frustrated parent says, 'I am not a licensed teacher'
- Buddha mural altered with addition of a cross
- Some local COVID-19 cases linked to travel
- Feeling risky? Texas Medical Assoc. releases possible COVID-19 exposure chart
- Lawrenceburg man sentenced to 120 months for crimes related to thwarted school shooting plot
- Property transfers (June 2020)
Images
Videos
Commented
- Editorial: Fiscal court is sending the wrong message on economic development (18)
- Letter: 'I am OK with venturing out as a man, not a member of the sheep family' (17)
- Jim Waters: COVID-19 relief to private schools will help public ones, too (11)
- Kentucky judge issues temporary restraining order against Beshear administration's executive order (10)
- Buddha mural altered with addition of a cross (9)
- Letter: Columnist seems 'disappointed we haven't had riots and looting' (8)
- Letter: She predicts Trump will resign before election (7)
- Guest columnist: School choice better than decades-old failed KERA, busing policies (6)
- Letter: Honest, open voting terrifies Republicans (6)
- Waldrop resigns from Downtown Frankfort Inc. (6)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.