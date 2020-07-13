Services for Linda McIntosh, 77, wife of Nelson McIntosh, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Jude. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. McIntosh died Sunday.

