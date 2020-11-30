Linda Moore

Linda Jo Moore, age 68, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Private services will be held with Rev. Todd Lester officiating.
Linda was born in Central City, Kentucky, on Jan. 13, 1952, to the late Thurman Moore and Helen Pendley Moore. In her spare time, she volunteered at the Red Cross and was an avid poetry writer. Most of all, Linda loved her family and grandchildren dearly.
She is survived by her children, Christopher Elam (Helena), Dustin Elam (Jennifer) and Cassandra Moore Sanderson (Bill); sister, Rita Moore; nephew, Jeff Wiley; grandchildren, Victoria Cammack (Andrew), Alexis Elam, Madison Elam, Caitlyn Elam, Macey Elam, Damian Hendrix, Gage Hendrix, Coral Elam, Talon Elam, Kaden Hudson, Matthew Royce, Natalie Royce, Elizabeth Sanderson, and Nicholas Sanderson; great-grandson, Garrison Cammack; and special friend, Charles O’Dell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wiley Elam, and brother, James Moore.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the University of Kentucky Transplant Center, 740 South Limestone, Third Floor, Wing D, Room J301
Lexington, Kentucky 40536.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com
