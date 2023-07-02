LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Linda Moran Florence, 68, wife of George Thomas Florence, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Florence died Saturday, July 1.
