Linda O. Bell

Linda Tyler Overall Bell, age 94, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022, at her home in the loving company of her children.
A native of Lawrenceburg, she was born at home on November 15, 1927, to the late Dr. A.C. and Maude Overall. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Rev. Earl S. Bell; two sisters, Joyce Weathers and Hazel Ripy; and two brothers, Irvin Overall and John Overall.
She is survived by children, Carey (Bill) Durrett of Frankfort, Mark (Eva) Bell of Harlan, and Allison Bell of Frankfort; grandchildren, Angie (John) Parker of Frankfort, Matthew (Mandy) Durrett of Frankfort, Courtney (Gurpreet) Singh of Lexington, Jeremy (Kaylee) Bell of Harlan, and John Bell of Harlan; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Parker and Caroline Durrett, both of Frankfort; sisters-in-law, Mary Overall of Shelbyville and Jane Larkey of London; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Linda was a 1945 graduate of Lawrenceburg High School and earned her Bachelors Degree at Georgetown College on May 31, 1949, graduating in the morning and getting married in the college chapel in the afternoon.
She was an accomplished pianist and organist, as well as a beloved and respected teacher for more than 70 years, instructing hundreds of music students in central and eastern Kentucky, as well as in Mississippi, Arizona and Virginia. She also spent her many years in music ministry at several churches, including Hillsboro Baptist in Woodford County, Memorial Baptist in Frankfort, Calvary Baptist in Tucson, Arizona, Harlan Baptist, First Baptist in Pulaski, Virginia, Calvary Baptist and First Baptist in Frankfort, and North Fork Baptist at Switzer. She often contributed her time as a Sunday School teacher for both adults and children at many of those same churches.
Linda also served as an accompanist for community and school choral groups, including the Kentucky All-State Chorus, the Bluegrass Theater Guild, the Harlan Boys Choir, Harlan Musettes, Harlan Community Chorus, Southeast Performing Arts Series, and Franklin County High School Chorus.
In the 1980s and 90s, she was employed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky Department of Personnel.
Services will be held at First Baptist Church on St. Clair Street, on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Dr. David Hinson, Dr. Keith Felton, and Bro. Jay Stratton officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Wednesday.
Pallbearers will be Gurpreet Singh, Jeremy Bell, John Bell, Matthew Durrett, Asa Overall and John Parker.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Hawaii Baptist Academy, Office of Institutional Advancement, 420 Wyllie St., Honolulu, Hawaii 96817-1729; or to First Baptist Church, 201 St. Clair, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.