SHELBYVILLE — Services for Linda Porter Wise, 75, were Saturday at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society, 900 E. Main St., Louisville, KY 40206. Arrangements were entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville and condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com. Wise died Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Shelby Farms Senior Living Center in Shelbyville.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Wise as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription