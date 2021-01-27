MIDWAY — A graveside service for Linda Purvis Mitchell, 71, widow of Edward Mitchell, will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Midway Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Online condolences may be expressed at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Mitchell died Tuesday.

