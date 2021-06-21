VERSAILLES — Services for Linda Razor Yeary, 77, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, Versailles, with burial to follow at Rose Crest Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Yeary died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Yeary as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

