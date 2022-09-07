Linda Sue Phillips Woods, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Monday, September 12, 2022, at noon with Rev. Jon Sutphin officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription