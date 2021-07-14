Services for Linda Sams Taulbee, 66, will be 11 a.m. Monday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Monday until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Bluegrass. Condolences may be shared at www.clarklegacycenter.com. Taulbee died Wednesday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription