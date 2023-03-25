Services for Linda Sue Martin Johnson, 71, will be at a later date. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Johnson died Wednesday, March 22.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription