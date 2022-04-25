Linton Plattner

Linton Elissa Yu Ying Plattner passed from this life on April 5, 2022, after a brief illness. She was a constant source of joy and happiness to her parents, and wise beyond her age from babyhood.
Linnie was kind, compassionate, caring and always funny. She was a dear friend to many. The time she spent with us was brief, but the treasured memories of her will last forever.
Linnie attended Capital Day School in Frankfort and graduated from Frankfort High School with honors. She attended Centre College where she pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma and earned a B.S. in Psychology with a minor in Education.
Two days before her death, Linnie was overjoyed to learn she had been accepted into UK’s Masters program for Mental Health Counseling. She was a bright light in this world with a most promising future ahead. Linnie had a passion for helping others, especially troubled adolescents, and her future plans centered around that work.
Linnie was employed at Maryhurst in Louisville and had recently started work with the Department of Education’s Vocational Rehabilitation program. She loved her work, and the people she worked with.
She had a passion for international travel and at an early age traveled to Italy, France, and Amsterdam with her parents. She loved the International studies program at Centre and taught school for a month in Ghana, spent a semester in Merida, Mexico, and studied museums (and European beer) in Belgium, Amsterdam and Vienna.
From dining on Peking duck in New York City’s Chinatown, traveling by train and exploring the west with her mom and beloved grandmother (“MuMu”), to canoeing at Lake Atitlan, Guatemala, in the Sierra Madre Mountain Range, her life was full of adventure and happy events.
She is survived by her parents Ann DAngelo and Margaret Plattner; sister, Kelly Elizabeth Terry; grandparents, Elissa and Kenneth Plattner; aunt, Elizabeth Plattner; uncle Andrew Plattner (Diana); the Patterson and May families; and her partner, Imani Canedy-Rash with whom she shared laughter, love, and many good times.
Linton had a passion for all animals from early childhood. She is survived by her beloved Siamese cat, Goose; Charlie the Shih Tzu; Cleo the bulldog; Schatzi the German Shepherd; cats Merlin and Vincent; and a raucous parrot known only as Miss Bird, who will survive us all.
Linton was a steady friend, a bulwark in times of trouble, and a treasured daughter who brought us great happiness. Dearest Linnie, we wish you a safe and peaceful journey.
Friends are invited to join the family at a graveside memorial service on May 14, 2022, at noon at Grove Hill Cemetery, 458 Mount Eden Road, Shelbyville, Kentucky. Immediately following the service there will be a reception with food and refreshments at the cemetery chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Linton’s name to the Franklin County Humane Society Building Fund, 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601, or WAGS Pet Therapy of Louisville, P.O. Box 43504, Louisville, KY 40253-0504.
Ratterman & Sons, 10600 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown, Kentucky, is entrusted with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.