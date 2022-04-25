Linton Plattner

Linton Elissa Yu Ying Plattner passed from this life on April 5, 2022, after a brief illness. She was a constant source of joy and happiness to her parents, and wise beyond her age from babyhood.

Linnie was kind, compassionate, caring and always funny. She was a dear friend to many. The time she spent with us was brief, but the treasured memories of her will last forever.

Linnie attended Capital Day School in Frankfort and graduated from Frankfort High School with honors. She attended Centre College where she pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma and earned a B.S. in Psychology with a minor in Education.

Two days before her death, Linnie was overjoyed to learn she had been accepted into UK’s Masters program for Mental Health Counseling. She was a bright light in this world with a most promising future ahead. Linnie had a passion for helping others, especially troubled adolescents, and her future plans centered around that work.

Linnie was employed at Maryhurst in Louisville and had recently started work with the Department of Education’s Vocational Rehabilitation program. She loved her work, and the people she worked with.

She had a passion for international travel and at an early age traveled to Italy, France, and Amsterdam with her parents. She loved the International studies program at Centre and taught school for a month in Ghana, spent a semester in Merida, Mexico, and studied museums (and European beer) in Belgium, Amsterdam and Vienna.

From dining on Peking duck in New York City’s Chinatown, traveling by train and exploring the west with her mom and beloved grandmother (“MuMu”), to canoeing at Lake Atitlan, Guatemala, in the Sierra Madre Mountain Range, her life was full of adventure and happy events.

She is survived by her parents Ann DAngelo and Margaret Plattner; sister, Kelly Elizabeth Terry; grandparents, Elissa and Kenneth Plattner; aunt, Elizabeth Plattner; uncle Andrew Plattner (Diana); the Patterson and May families; and her partner, Imani Canedy-Rash with whom she shared laughter, love, and many good times.

Linton had a passion for all animals from early childhood. She is survived by her beloved Siamese cat, Goose; Charlie the Shih Tzu; Cleo the bulldog; Schatzi the German Shepherd; cats Merlin and Vincent; and a raucous parrot known only as Miss Bird, who will survive us all.

Linton was a steady friend, a bulwark in times of trouble, and a treasured daughter who brought us great happiness. Dearest Linnie, we wish you a safe and peaceful journey.

Friends are invited to join the family at a graveside memorial service on May 14, 2022, at noon at Grove Hill Cemetery, 458 Mount Eden Road, Shelbyville, Kentucky. Immediately following the service there will be a reception with food and refreshments at the cemetery chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Linton’s name to the Franklin County Humane Society Building Fund, 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601, or WAGS Pet Therapy of Louisville, P.O. Box 43504, Louisville, KY 40253-0504.

Ratterman & Sons, 10600 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown, Kentucky, is entrusted with arrangements.

