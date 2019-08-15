Graveside services for Lisa Ann “Sissy” Decker, 56, will be 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Monday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Decker died Wednesday in Louisville.

