LAWRENCEBURG — Visitation for Lisa Gay Reffitt Stevens, 60, will be 10 a.m.-noon Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at the Alton Cemetery. Stevens died Thursday, April 22, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Lisa Stevens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

