,, 61, wife of James David Hunt, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021. She was born in Dearborn, MI on May 8, 1960 to Orville Wallace Eubank and Doris Chiles Eubank, both now deceased.

Lisa graduated from Franklin County High School in 1978. She was retired from state government after working for both the Kentucky Retirement Systems and the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance. She was a member of Bridgeport Christian Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepson, Zachary D. Hunt.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, followed by a Memorial Service with Rev. Phil Case officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to L.I.F.E. House for Animals.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

