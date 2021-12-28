Lisa Mayewski, 56, wife of Glenn Miller Mayewski, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021. She was born in Louisville on March 21, 1965, to the late James Pierce and Patsy Poe Lancaster Raisor.

She was a secretary with ADECO. Lisa was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was the backbone of her family and was loved by everyone that knew her. Lisa was very energetic and outgoing.

In addition to her husband of 26 years, she is survived by her daughters, Tiffany Deakins and Amber Sams, both of Frankfort; her sons, William Duke Hutchison, SC, James Lee Hutchison, Frankfort, and Glenn (Kim) Mayewski Jr., Lawrenceburg; her grandchildren, Jenna, Allison, Kelly, Brendan, Brooklynn, Lily, Kynlee, Graelynn, Cayden, and Lauren Kaitlen Ward; and 3 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Armstrong; her sister, Jeanie Gail Nichols; and her grandson, Dillan Scott.

Services will be planned for a later date. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

