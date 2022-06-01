Lisa Dawn Russell Odom, age 63, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on March 22, 1959, to the late Robert Eugene Russell and Sandra Ann English Russell. Lisa retired from the Kentucky State Government Cabinet of Revenue after serving many years as a coordinator. 

She is survived by her husband, Rick Odom; children, Rick Odom, Dallas Odom, Angela Record (Timothy) and Tiffany Odom; grandchildren, Faith Marcum, Savannah Wood, Matthew Jones, Isabella Marcum, Timothy Record III, Maggie Mitchell, Shane Jones, Audrey Mitchell and Natalie Odom; one great-grandson, Houston Gomez; and niece, Jennifer Russell. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Shaun Jones. 

Services will be held at a later date. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Teen Challenge of Kentucky, www.teenchallengeky.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

