Lisa Parris

Lisa Marie Rodgers Parris, 56, passed away Jan. 2, 2020, at Bradford Square Nursing Home. She was born Sept. 29, 1963. She was a 1981 graduate of Western Hills High School. Lisa retired from BFI/ Allied Waste on 2003.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her pride and joy, her daughters, Bailey Lee Parris and Danielle Nicole Paris, both of Frankfort; two devoted aunts, Diann(Doug) McDaniel and Ruth Manley; four extra special cousins, Michelle, Michael, Dani and Taylor Ragland, all of Frankfort; as well as three extra special friends, Shannon Humphrey Minks, Josie Humphrey and Ruthann Hammonds.
Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, James(Jimmie) Rodgers and Linda Rodgers; her beloved husband, Danny Eugene Parris; her maternal grandparents, Bailey and Pearl Thurman; her paternal grandparents, Robert and Alcie Tripplett Rodgers.
Memorial services will be held Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. with funeral at 6 p.m., with Jeff Sargent officiating. Fellowship dinner to follow services. All services will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, 8200 Owenton Road, Frankfort.
Serving as pallbearers are Brandon Callis, Doug McDaniel, Michael Ragland, Robert (Bobby) Rodgers and Fredrick Graeter.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1504 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502. You may share memories and leave condolences at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.