LAWRENCEBURG — Graveside services for Lizzie Belle "Betty" Williams Sims, 87, will be Tuesday at Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Sims died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Lizzie Sims as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

