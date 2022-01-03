A gathering of family and friends for Lloyd Boler, 75, husband of Donna Boler, will be 2-4 p.m. Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with a celebration of Lloyd’s life following at 4 p.m. Boler died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Lloyd Boler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

