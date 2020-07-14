Private services for Lloyd “Doug” Gaines, 78, husband of Bonnie Monfort Gaines, will be Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 2:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Gaines died Tuesday.
