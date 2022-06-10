Lloyd Douglas Gaines Jr., age 59, of Lawrenceburg, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022. He was born in Frankfort on June 21, 1962, to Lloyd Douglas Gaines Sr. and Bonnie Alieen Monfort Gaines. He was married to Steve D. Clatos.

Lloyd Douglas Gaines Jr. .jpg

Lloyd Douglas Gaines Jr.

Lloyd graduated from Western Hills High School. He was a builder, drywaller and chef, but his favorite job was being a Poppie to his six grandchildren who he loved dearly.

Lloyd is survived by his husband, Steve D. Clatos; children, Corey Tyler Gaines, Brady Thomas Gaines (Tannew), Kristen Riggins (Stephen) and Stephen Clatos (Zach); sisters, Mary (Sissy) Gaines (Charles); brothers, David Gaines, Woody Gaines (Terry) and Melvin (Dudder) Gaines (Kim); grandchildren, Kelee, Lilly, Isabella, Elizabeth, Zanden and Theodore; and life long best friend, Angel Marie Gaines.

Lloyd is predeceased by his father, Lloyd Douglas Gaines Sr.; and a brother, Frances Gaines.

A Memorial/Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 4 p.m. at Saffell House Funeral Home.

The family would like anyone willing to share memories during the appropriate time of the service. If anyone did not want to share publicly they can also write them down and give them to the funeral director for them to be shared. Arrangements have been entrusted to Saffell House Funeral Home.

