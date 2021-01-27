Lois Collins.jpg

Lois Ann Frisby Collins

FLORIDA — Lois Ann Frisby Collins, 88, widow of Donald Lorraine Collins, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021. A native of Frankfort, she was born on May 9, 1932 to the late Monta Victor and Carrie Creech Frisby. She was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her family.  

She is survived by her son, Donald (Beverly) Collins II, Clearwater; her sister, Patsy Kelemen, Frankfort; her brother, Dwayne (Barbara) Frisby, TN; brother-in-law, Lucien Rice, Lexington; her grandchildren, Donald L. (Hanna) Collins III, Clearwater, and Jeremy W. Collins, Clearwater; as well as her great-grandchildren, Peyton and Meredith.  

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Monta Carol Rice.  

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road.  

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest Memorial Contributions be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY 40504.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com

