Services for Lois C. Reading, 89, will be 1 p.m. Monday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Reading died Saturday, Dec. 24.

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Reading as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

