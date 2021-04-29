Service for Lois Grubbs Jr., 75, widower of Sharon Grubbs and father of Carla Davis, are pending at Rogers Funeral Home. Grubbs died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Grubbs, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

