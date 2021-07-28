Lois Marie Smith Harper, age 74, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Memorial services will be held at Bridgeport Christian Church on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Mike Colston officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Bridgeport Christian Church from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Monday.

Lois Harper picture.jpg

Lois Harper

Lois was born in Woodford County, Kentucky, on December 29, 1946, to Mary Elizabeth Watts Smith and Charles Raymond Smith and was the eldest of 5 children.

She worked for many years in the cartography department at Rand McNally in Versailles, KY. There, she had made many friends that she maintained contact with for years to come. She later retired from KY Legislative Research Commission where she loved working and also made many lifelong friends.

She enjoyed traveling and was able to enjoy travel even more in her retirement years spending winters in sunny Florida and summers at the lake in Kentucky. She will be lovingly remembered as a devoted mother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Harper; and Richard Matthew Smith, her youngest brother.

She is survived by her daughter, Beth McDaniel (Joe); siblings, Julie Allison, Marshall Smith (Susan), and Sharon Tomlin; and by her companion, Scott McBrayer. She was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bridgeport Christian Church or Bluegrass Hospice Care.

Livestreaming of the services will be available on Monday, August 2, 2021, after 1 p.m. via www.harrodbrothers.com/service-videos.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription