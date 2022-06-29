LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Lois Jean Darnell Sutton, 68, wife of Carl Sutton, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Sutton died Tuesday, June 28, in Frankfort.

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Sutton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

