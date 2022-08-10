Graveside services for Lois Jean True, 96, will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. at Frankfort Cemetery. Lois Jean True, or lovingly known to her family as “Nana”, went to be with her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at her son’s home in Burkesville, Kentucky. Lois was 96 years old.
She is survived by her three children; Cheri Waite (Charlie), Florence, Mississippi, Danny True (Terry), Deltona, Florida, and Mark True (Pam), Burkesville, Kentucky; 12 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, George A. True; her parents, Fallis and Mildred Buky; and a brother, Vernon C. Buky.
Anyone who knew Lois knew not only of her love for the Lord, but her love for music. She attended Georgetown College where she received a bachelor’s degree with a double major in music and English. She served the Lord through music at various churches all throughout her life. She was also active in community opera and musical productions during her adult musical career in Kentucky, Alabama and Georgia. She taught music and English after her children left for college as well as private voice and piano lessons for many years.
Lois was known as a “prayer warrior” and was faithful to pray for her family and friends as well as many whom she never met. Her joy and love for the Lord was evident by all who knew her, and she will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Serving as pallbearers will be Quinton Carpenter, grandson-in-love;
Ethan True, grandson; Seth True, grandson; and Richard Waite, grandson. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Lois True as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
