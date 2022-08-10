Lois True

Graveside services for Lois Jean True, 96, will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. at Frankfort Cemetery. Lois Jean True, or lovingly known to her family as “Nana”, went to be with her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at her son’s home in Burkesville, Kentucky. Lois was 96 years old.

She is survived by her three children; Cheri Waite (Charlie), Florence, Mississippi, Danny True (Terry), Deltona, Florida, and Mark True (Pam), Burkesville, Kentucky; 12 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, George A. True; her parents, Fallis and Mildred Buky; and a brother, Vernon C. Buky.

