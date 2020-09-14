Lois Jo Johnson

Lois Jo Narramore Johnson, age 74, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Graveside services will be held at Frankfort Cemetery on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. Dan Luttrell officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Mrs. Johnson was born in Jenkins, Kentucky, on Feb. 7, 1946, to the late Durward Edward Narramore Sr. and Helen Louise Gilliam Narramore. She attended St. Mary’s Nursing School in Knoxville prior to serving as a registered nurse at the Federal Correctional Institution in Lexington, Kentucky, for over 25 years.
Following her retirement in 1997, she worked at the Kentucky State Government Department of Unemployment. She was a longtime member of Buck Run Baptist Church.
Mrs. Johnson was a selfless and nurturing person at heart, never hesitating to lend a helping hand. Living a simple, yet beautifully peaceful life, she mostly enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Stephen Wayne Keys (Kim) and Jennifer Adams; stepson, Bobby Wayne Johnson (Carlene); sister, Lana Shubert; grandchildren, Nathan Keys, Ryan Keys, Brody Adams, Ansley Adams, Jeremy Johnson and Tabitha Johnson; and by two great-grandchildren, Kaden and Aaron Johnson. She was also blessed with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Estes Johnson; and siblings, Durward Edward Narramore Jr. and Margaret Lewis.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jeremy Johnson, Ryan Keys, Kaden Johnson, Aaron Johnson, Timmy Lewis, Robby Puckett and Tony Whited. Honorary pallbearer will be Nathan Keys.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
