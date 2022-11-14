SHELBYVILLE — Services for Lois M. Marston, 88, wife of Gayle L. Marston, will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus, P.O. Box 35425, Louisville, KY  40232. Marston died Monday, Nov. 14, in Louisville.

