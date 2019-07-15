It is with a heavy heart the children announce the passing of their mother Lois Mitchell Sutton 76, on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center in Frankfort, Kentucky.
She is survived by her children, Lori (Kevin) Bishop and Mark (Michelle) Sutton, all of Frankfort, as well as four grandchildren Eli Sutton, Quentin Bishop, Kimber Sutton and Laryn Bishop, all of Frankfort, and great neighbors and a host of friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her husband Larry “Bo” Sutton, her brother Donald L. Mitchell and her mother Anna Belle Galbraith Mitchell Lee and father Alpha Mitchell.
Lois was born in Frankfort on July 6, 1943, to the late Alpha Mitchell and Anna Belle Galbraith Mitchell Lee. She was a 1961 graduate of Franklin County High School.
Lois was a career employee with the Commonwealth of Kentucky completing her career with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as a data-entry operator for Motor Vehicle Enforcement. She also worked for Appalachian Computer Services for a brief time.
She was married to Larry “Bo” Sutton in 1962 and they were married until his death in 2001.
Lois enjoyed attending sporting events, musical concerts and plays to support her grandchildren. Lois had a great love for roses, caring for flowers and animals (especially her cats).
In honoring Lois’s wishes, she will be cremated and wished that her ashes be “released to blow in the wind — to be free — so that I might still touch what’s living.”
A Celebration of Life is planned for immediate family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society, 1041 Kentucky Ave, Frankfort, KY 40601 or LIFE House for Animals, 14 Fido Court, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.