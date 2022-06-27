Lois Elizabeth Ruppe Mullins, age 95, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022. 

Lois Mullins pic.jpeg

Lois R. Mullins

Mrs. Mullins was born in Harlan, Kentucky, on July 1, 1926, to the late John Ruppe and Elizabeth Pittman Ruppe. She was the co-owner and operator of Lee’s Grocery in Livingston, Kentucky, for many years.

In her spare time, she enjoyed tending to her garden and yard, especially weed-eating. She also had a talent for canning and sewing. Mrs. Mullins will be remembered for being a dedicated, loving and hard-working woman. 

She is survived by her son, John Mullins (Jennifer); grandchildren, Brad Mullins (Amy), Stuart Mullins (Michelle) and Rachel Taylor (Myles); great-grandchildren, Josh Mullins, Cody Mullins, Brandon Mullins, Chase Mullins, Kirsten Wright, Audra Mullins, Myles Taylor, Brayden Taylor and Jake Servison; and by her great-great-grandchildren, Adelyn, Tinley, Everleigh, Sarah and Khayd. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Mullins, Jr.; siblings, William Ruppe, Robert Ruppe, Freddy Ruppe, Minnie Florence Garner and Gene Ruppe; and by her grandson, Kevin Mullins. 

Serving as pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Mullins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription