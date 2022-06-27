Lois R. Mullins

Lois Elizabeth Ruppe Mullins, age 95, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
Mrs. Mullins was born in Harlan, Kentucky, on July 1, 1926, to the late John Ruppe and Elizabeth Pittman Ruppe. She was the co-owner and operator of Lee’s Grocery in Livingston, Kentucky, for many years.
In her spare time, she enjoyed tending to her garden and yard, especially weed-eating. She also had a talent for canning and sewing. Mrs. Mullins will be remembered for being a dedicated, loving and hard-working woman.
She is survived by her son, John Mullins (Jennifer); grandchildren, Brad Mullins (Amy), Stuart Mullins (Michelle) and Rachel Taylor (Myles); great-grandchildren, Josh Mullins, Cody Mullins, Brandon Mullins, Chase Mullins, Kirsten Wright, Audra Mullins, Myles Taylor, Brayden Taylor and Jake Servison; and by her great-great-grandchildren, Adelyn, Tinley, Everleigh, Sarah and Khayd.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Mullins, Jr.; siblings, William Ruppe, Robert Ruppe, Freddy Ruppe, Minnie Florence Garner and Gene Ruppe; and by her grandson, Kevin Mullins.
Serving as pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
