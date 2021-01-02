LAWRENCEBURG — Private services for Lois Jean Duvall Sullivan, 74, wife of the late Joseph Clayton Sullivan, will be held with Bro. Steve Broughton officiating. Burial will follow in the Pigeon Fork Cemetery. Gash Memorial Chapel in charge of arrangements. Sullivan died on Friday at her residence.
