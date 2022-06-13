Graveside services for Lola Howard, 87, Frankfort, will be noon Tuesday, June 14, at Sunset Memorial Gardens Chapel. She died Friday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Lola was born in Spencer County, Kentucky, to Elmer and Martha Hortenbury. She attended Bald Knob School and was a housewife and babysitter for many years before beginning a career with state government in the Department of Revenue. She was a member of Evergreen Baptist Church and attended North Frankfort Baptist Church with Pastor David Smith. Lola worked in Kroger food sample promotions, volunteered at Juniper Hills golf scrambles and was an active member of the Frankfort Senior Citizens and VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
Lola loved people and loved her music, Renfro Valley concerts, Nashville, The Grand Ole Opry and Gatlinburg. She was an outdoor person in her younger years who loved to go camping and boating. Lola was an avid Kentucky Wildcat basketball fan and a huge fan of the Andy Griffith show. She was such a special lady, very loving and caring person and will be highly missed by many many people.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Carlos Hortenbury (Katherine), J.W. Hortenbury; sister, Lucille Gatewood (Gene); nieces and nephews Donnie, Judy and J.B. Hortenbury.
Survivors include her son, Grant Grider (Denise); daughter, Sabrina MacDonald (Jeff); grandchildren, Jonathan MacDonald (Patricia), Jason MacDonald (Shannon); great-grandchildren, Graham, Macayne, and Olivia MacDonald; several nieces, nephews and really good friends.
Pallbearers will be Jason MacDonald, Jonathan MacDonald, Jeff MacDonald, Steve Crawley, Roger Crawley and Donnie Carpenter.
LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements. Please visit our website at www.ljtfuneralhome.com to send the family messages of condolence.
To plant a tree in memory of Lola Howard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.