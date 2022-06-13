Graveside services for Lola Howard, 87, Frankfort, will be noon Tuesday, June 14, at Sunset Memorial Gardens Chapel. She died Friday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Lola Howard.jpg

Lola Howard

Lola was born in Spencer County, Kentucky, to Elmer and Martha Hortenbury. She attended Bald Knob School and was a housewife and babysitter for many years before beginning a career with state government in the Department of Revenue. She was a member of Evergreen Baptist Church and attended North Frankfort Baptist Church with Pastor David Smith. Lola worked in Kroger food sample promotions, volunteered at Juniper Hills golf scrambles and was an active member of the Frankfort Senior Citizens and VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

Lola loved people and loved her music, Renfro Valley concerts, Nashville, The Grand Ole Opry and Gatlinburg. She was an outdoor person in her younger years who loved to go camping and boating. Lola was an avid Kentucky Wildcat basketball fan and a huge fan of the Andy Griffith show. She was such a special lady, very loving and caring person and will be highly missed by many many people.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Carlos Hortenbury (Katherine), J.W. Hortenbury; sister, Lucille Gatewood (Gene); nieces and nephews Donnie, Judy and J.B. Hortenbury.

Survivors include her son, Grant Grider (Denise); daughter, Sabrina MacDonald (Jeff); grandchildren, Jonathan MacDonald (Patricia), Jason MacDonald (Shannon); great-grandchildren, Graham, Macayne, and Olivia MacDonald; several nieces, nephews and really good friends. 

Pallbearers will be Jason MacDonald, Jonathan MacDonald, Jeff MacDonald, Steve Crawley, Roger Crawley and Donnie Carpenter.

 LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements. Please visit our website at www.ljtfuneralhome.com to send the family messages of condolence. 

To plant a tree in memory of Lola Howard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription