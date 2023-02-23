LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Lola Pixie Trusty Gibson, 76, wife of Sterling Gibson, will be 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Saffell House Funeral Home. A graveside service will immediately follow. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Gibson died Thursday, Feb. 23.

