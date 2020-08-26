Whitson, Lon pic.jpg

Lon Whitson III

Lon Whitson III, age 58, passed away at home on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. He was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on Feb. 20, 1962, to the late Lon Whitson Jr. and Hazel Barber Whitson.

A member of the Kentucky National Guard, Lon served from 1981 until 1986. He worked as a draftsman in architectural woodworking and mechanical engineering fields. 

He is survived by his children, Lon “Sonny” Whitson IV, Katelyn Whitson and Zachary Whitson; and sisters, Kim Dobson and Sheila Braden. He was also blessed with a host of extended family. 

A Celebration of Life will be held at Cove Spring Park on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lon Whitson, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription