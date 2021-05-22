LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Lonnie Dale Garrett Sr., 62, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Garrett died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Lonnie Garrett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription