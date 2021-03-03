Lonnie E. McDowell “Pappy,” husband of Kim McDowell, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021. He was born in Lexington on May 28, 1966, to the late Limon and Judith Lucky McDowell.

McDowell Pic.jpeg

Lonnie E. McDowell

He worked in masonry and was a chef at Waffle House and sold produce in Frankfort. Lonnie was an avid UK fan. He loved his family, produce, and fishing.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Amber (Marcus White) McDowell, Frankfort; his sons, Jeffrey (Ciara Howard) McDowell, Frankfort, and Brandon (Brittney Wiggins) McDowell, Frankfort; his siblings, June (Kim) McDowell, FL, Barbara (Robert) Copland, IN, Ramona (Larry) Kearns, FL, Leona (Danny) Caldwell, Dewayne (Nicol) McDowell, and his favorite sister, Rebecca "Becky" Hall, FL; as well as his grandchildren, Camari Davis, Jacie Bryan, Liliannai Jones, Camia White, Brynlee McDowell, Princess McDowell, Braxton McDowell, and Camille White.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Jean Blackburn and Stewart Quire; and his sister, Peggy Sue McDowell.

Celebration of Lonnie’s Life will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lonnie McDowell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription