LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Lonnie Flora, 76, husband of Charlotte Lembert Flora, will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Saffell House Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will be at a later date at Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com. Flora died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Lonnie Flora as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

