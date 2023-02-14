LAWRENCEBURG — Graveside services for Lora Marie Utterback Burton, 69, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Best Cemetery in Anderson County, Kentucky. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Burton died Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Jacksonville, Florida.

To plant a tree in memory of Lora Burton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

