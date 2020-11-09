Services for Lori Ann Sergent, 46, will be 2 p.m. on Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Sergent died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Lori Sergent as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

